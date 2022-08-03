UK Says Good To ‘Hear About’ Peter Obi’s Economic, Development Plans For Nigeria

103 SHARES Share Tweet

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has expressed good feelings about her meeting with the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi.

Tweeting on Wednesday, the diplomat stated that she interacted with Obi about his ideas on Nigeria’s economy and his manifestoes ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“Good to meet the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi @PeterObi today and hear about his ideas on Nigeria’s economic, security and development priorities ahead of #2023elections,” she tweeted.

The meeting comes after Obi went on a courtesy call on the High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria, Thamsanqa Dennis Mseleku, apparently as part of his campaign strategy.

On Monday, Laing also met the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar in Abuja.

The UK’s position is that the forthcoming 2023 general elections should be free and fair.

“As Nigeria approaches the 2023 general elections, we encourage INEC and all relevant stakeholders to build on the progress made in the last two governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States as it builds on the strong legal foundation provided by the new Electoral Act to implement an electoral system that promotes the free and meaningful participation of young people, women, persons with disabilities and citizens generally in the democratic process.

“The UK will continue to support Nigeria, its institutions and civil society in drawing lessons from these elections to secure the integrity of its electoral system and the deepening of Nigeria’s democracy,” the UK government had stated after Osun poll.