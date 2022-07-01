UK Signs Agreement To Deport Nigerian ‘Criminal Suspects’, Silent On Ekweremadu

The United Kingdom and Nigerian government have signed a migration agreement that will see to the deportation of suspected Nigerian criminals as well as deal with illegal immigrants.

Priti Patel, the UK Home Secretary stated that the development is the new plan for immigration in action.

Patel added that the deal was geared towards making both countries safe from “foreign criminals.”

Her tweet was however silent on whether this agreement would affect the on-going trial of Nigeria’s former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

Ekweremadu is facing trial in the UK on alleged organ harvesting involving “a child”.

She tweeted: “Our new landmark agreement with Nigeria will increase the deportation of dangerous foreign criminals to make our streets & country safer.

“And take the fight to the criminal people smugglers together to tackle illegal migration.”

The Home Office elaborated that the move is based on the need to support safe and legal migration, tackle illegal migration and speed up the removal of foreign criminals.

It also announced the removal of 21 people with no right to be in the UK, including those with combined sentences of more than 64 years, for crimes such as rape & sexual offences against children.

“We’re committed to ending the abuse of our asylum system & removing those with no right to remain,” it stated.

BBC reported that about 13 men landed at Lagos airport on Wednesday night following that agreement.

Recall that the new development is occurring when Nigeria’s Ekweremadu is charged before a UK court for “conspiring to arrange the travel of a child into the UK in order to harvest organs.”

Also, the Nigerian Senate in partnership with the High Commission UK has provided some consular services that include the engagement of some lawyers who will defend Ekweremadu before the court.

The Court has fixed July 7 to determine if he will be transferred to Nigeria for trial.

The recent diplomatic efforts and the signed agreement may serve as a window for his return to Nigeria.