UK To Ban Sex Education For Children Below Nine Years

In a bid to control concerns with gender identification for children, Schools in England will be banned from teaching sex education to children below nine.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the government proposals will be published on Thursday, subject to a nine-week consultation and will be enacted once finalised.

Sunak said parents and guardians had complained about the safety of their children, noting that some schools were exposing the minors to disturbing content which is not appropriate for their developmental stage.

The move follows a landmark review which last month urged “extreme caution” on prescribing masculinising or feminising hormone treatments for young people grappling with gender identity issues.

Sunak said, “Parents rightly trust that when they send their children to school, they are kept safe and will not be exposed to disturbing content that is inappropriate for their age.

“That’s why I was horrified to hear reports of this happening in our classrooms last year.

“Contested theory of gender identity will not be taught”.

The Prime Minister said the new proposals will also include additional content on suicide prevention and the risks of viewing content promoting self-harm online.