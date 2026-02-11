UK To Deploy More Troops To Norway Over Putin’s Arctic Threat

The number of British troops deployed to Norway would double over the next three years as part of efforts to strengthen defences in the Arctic and High North against Russia.

Defence Secretary John Healey announced this on Wednesday.

During a visit to Royal Marines at Camp Viking in Northern Norway, Healey pledged to increase the UK’s military presence in the country from 1,000 to 2,000 personnel.

He also confirmed that British forces would participate in NATO’s Arctic Sentry mission, an initiative aimed at boosting security in the region.

The move comes amid growing concern over Russia’s military activity in the Arctic.

Healey said Moscow poses the most significant threat to Arctic and High North security since the Cold War.

“Demands on defence are rising, and Russia poses the greatest threat to Arctic and High North security that we have seen since the Cold War.

“We see Putin rapidly re-establishing military presence in the region, including reopening old Cold War bases.

“The UK is stepping up to protect the Arctic and High North doubling the number of troops we have in Norway and scaling up joint exercises with NATO allies,” Healey said.

The Arctic Sentry mission is intended to reinforce NATO’s presence in the region and address security concerns, including those raised by U.S. President Donald Trump over Greenland.

Healey is expected to discuss the proposals with NATO counterparts at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

Around 1,500 British commandos are due to deploy to Norway in March for NATO’s Exercise Cold Response.

Later in the year, the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force would conduct major exercises in the region involving air, land and naval units, focused on protecting critical infrastructure from potential attacks or sabotage.

The announcement comes as former chief of the defence staff General Sir Nick Carter called for closer European co-operation to deter Russia and maintain support for Ukraine.

In a paper for the Tony Blair Institute, Carter warned that Russia is conducting a sustained campaign of sabotage and subversion across Europe.

“We’re all aware that Russia and the GRU at the tip of the spear that’s Russia’s intelligence services are waging a campaign of sabotage and subversion in Europe, including incursions into our NATO airspace.

“Now we’ve got to be able to impose credible costs on this campaign, because otherwise it will continue,” he said.

Carter urged European governments to address decades of under-investment in defence and to strengthen collective military capabilities.

“Europe faces a growing external threat in an evolving world order at the same time as its political, fiscal and industrial systems are struggling to respond.

“After decades of under-investment in defence, this is no longer merely inefficient – it is dangerous. The path ahead for Europe’s leaders will not be easy; they cannot afford to fail. Drift is no longer a neutral option.

“Europe’s influence will depend on its ability to take rapid collective action.

“A Europe that can do so and take responsibility for its own defence and security will remain a shaper of the international order. A Europe that cannot, will be shaped by others,” he said.

The expanded deployment signals a further shift in the UK’s strategic focus towards the Arctic, as NATO allies seek to countre Russia’s growing military footprint in the region.