UK To Nigeria Police: Deborah’s Killers Must Face Justice

Catriona Laing, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, has urged the Nigeria Police Force and relevant stakeholders to arrest and prosecute those involved in the murder of Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto.

She tweeted on Friday : “I condemn the murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, and urge the police and relevant authorities to ensure the perpetrators of this horrific act are made to face justice in line with the law.”

Earlier, the police in the state had said it has made some arrests over the incident.

According to Sokoto State commissioner of police, Kamaldeen Okunlola, students were rioting over Deborah Samuel, “who was accused of making a social media post that blasphemed the holy prophet Muhammad (SAW).”

The incident has equally been condemned by the Sokoto state government.