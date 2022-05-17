UK Tweets On Kano Explosion

The Government of United Kingdom has sent its condolence to the families affected by an explosion that occurred in Sabon Gari, Kano on Tuesday.

The UK in Nigeria tweeted about the incident on Tuesday.

“On behalf of everyone at @UKinNigeria we would like to send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and to all those who knew the victims of the explosion in Sabon Gari, in Kano,” it stated.

The State’s Police Command said the sad incident was a gas explosion.

But the state government has directed the commencement of investigation so as to “determine the cause, impact and measures to be taken” and prevent such from happening again.

Meanwhile, the Director-General, NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed has revealed that “nine dead bodies have been recovered so far from the rubble of a collapsed building” so far.