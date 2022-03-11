UK University Appoints Gambari, Ogunsan, Others To Advisory Board

The University of Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, has appointed two prominent Nigerians to its advisory boards.

Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and Founder/CEO Caleb University, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, were appointed to the board of the university which is responsible for providing support, guidance and information to Africa and Africans on behalf of the institution.

This was announced on the university’s website on Friday.

The university, which is guided by an advisory board, is made up of internal and external associates who bring unique qualities and expertise from their different areas of specialisation.

Some other appointees on the board include Her Excellency, Professor Sarah Anyang Agbor (PhD) – Commissioner, African Union Commission; Ambassador Rossette Nyirinkindi Katungye; Former Uganda’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Geneva, and currently Advisor to Chairperson of the African Union; Sir Joseph Ntung Ari – Director General/Chief Executive, Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

Other individuals who were appointed to the board are His Excellency, Dr Ibrahim Mayaki (PhD) – Former Prime Minister of Niger and Chief Executive Officer, AUDA-NEPAD Agency; Mr. Tim Steele -Pro Vice Chancellor, International, University of Wolverhampton; Klaus Schneider, Executive Partner, Schneider & Schaffer Consulting, Germany; Tendai David Farirai, Director, Institutional Advancement and Partnerships University of South Africa (UNISA) and Tendai David Farirai- Director, Institutional Advancement and Partnerships University of South Africa (UNISA).