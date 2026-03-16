UK Will Not Be Drawn Into Wider Iran Conflict, Says Starmer

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The United Kingdom will not be pulled into a broader Middle East war, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday, even as Britain works with the US, European partners, and Gulf allies on a “viable collective plan” to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route disrupted by the ongoing conflict.

Speaking at 10 Downing Street, Starmer said reopening the strait is essential to restore tanker flows and stabilize global markets, but warned it would be a complex task that would not involve a NATO led mission.

The prime minister outlined his objectives as the war enters its third week:

“First, we will protect our people in the region.

Second, while taking the necessary action to defend ourselves and our allies, we will not be drawn into the wider war.

And third, we will keep working towards a swift resolution that brings security and stability back to the region and stops the Iranian threat to its neighbours.”

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Britain is coordinating with allies on a strategy to restore safe passage, including possible use of mine-hunting drones already in the region, though Starmer indicated London is unlikely to deploy a warship.

Any future operation would be an alliance of partners, not a formal NATO mission.

Starmer also announced a £53 million support package to help households affected by rising heating oil costs, highlighting the domestic impact of the crisis.

The remarks come after US President Donald Trump warned that failure to secure the strait would be “very bad for the future of NATO.”

While NATO countries have taken steps to bolster Mediterranean security, European powers have resisted framing the crisis as a NATO war.

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The conflict has already driven oil prices above $100 per barrel, reflecting global concern over the strait’s closure.

Starmer stressed that Britain will support restoring freedom of navigation but will avoid direct military escalation, balancing international responsibility with national interest.