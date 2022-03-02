Ukraine: 141 Countries Ask Russia To Stop Aggression, China, North Korea, S/Africa Not Included

On Wednesday, 141 nations including Nigeria voted in favor of Ukraine during the United Nations General Assembly , thereby deploring the Russian aggression in the country.

By their votes, they resolved that Russia should end hostilities in Ukraine, silence the gun and open the door to dialogue and diplomacy.

While Syria, Eritea, North Korea, Russia and Belarus voted against Ukraine; China, South Africa and 32 nations abstained from voting.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky praised the United General Assembly for voting overwhelmingly against the Russian military invasion in his country on Wednesday.

Zelensky described the votes as a proof that the majority of the world were against Russia.

“I praise the approval by the #UN GA with an unprecedented majority of votes of the resolution with a strong demand to Russia to immediately stop the treacherous attack on 🇺🇦. I’m grateful to everyone & every state that voted in favor. You have chosen the right side of history.

“Destructive results of the vote in 🇺🇳 for the aggressor convincingly show that a global anti-Putin coalition has been formed and is functioning. The world is with us. The truth is on our side. Victory will be ours,” he tweeted.

Reacting to the development, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, asked Russian government to bow to the will of the nations and respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“Today’s #UNGA resolution reflects a central truth:

“The world wants an end to the tremendous human suffering in Ukraine.

“I will continue to do everything in my power to contribute to an immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent negotiations for peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, shellings keep occurring in Ukraine including a bomb blast near central Railway station in Kyiv.