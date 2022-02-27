Ukraine: 29 European Countries Ban Flights From Russia

Russian owned aircraft have been barred from the airspace of all the member states of the European Union,EU.

According to worldometer, there are 44 countries on the European Continent and the EU has 27 members namely; Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

President of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the stiff measure against Russia’s agression in Ukraine on Sunday.

“First, we are shutting down the EU airspace for Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft. They won’t be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU. Including the private jets of oligarchs,” she said.

Russia aircraft is barred from the United Kingdom while Ukraine severed all diplomatic ties with the Russian government although the Ukrainian country is now a war zone where international laws have been set aside by the invaders.

This puts the total European countries where Russian aircraft are not welcome at about 29.

It is not clear how Russia will retaliate but it has blocked its airspace to the UK while activating military deterence capabilities against surrounding countries.

The EU leadership has praised the Ukrainian side for its bravery against Putin.

“President @ZelenskyyUa’s leadership, his bravery and the resilience of the Ukrainian people are an inspiration to us all,” she tweeted on Sunday.

In the last two days of its confrontation with Russian forces, the Ukrainian side have received alot of military weapons from its allies.

On Sunday, Belgium sent its own part.

“Belgium is sending us another 3,000 machine guns and 200 anti-tank grenade launchers,” Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted .