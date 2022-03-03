Ukraine Crisis: Capture President Putin, Get N416m Reward, Russian Billionaire Announces

A Russian business man and CEO of TransparentBusiness, Alex Konanykhin, on Thursday said $1 million (N416,590,000) would be given to anyone who captures Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding he wants the president to “face justice” for his invasion of the Ukrainian territory.

“I believe that Putin must be brought to justice,” he said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Apparently aware or scared of the West’s systematic sanctions on some Russian billionaires overseas, including the owner of Chelsea FC, Roman Abramovich, Konanykhin said on Wednesday that Putin must answer for war crimes.

He added that his $1m offer is for any officer that arrests the Russian leader.

“I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws. Putin is not the Russian president as he came to power as the result of a special operation of blowing up apartment buildings in Russia, then violated the Constitution by eliminating free elections and murdering his opponents. As an ethnic Russian and a Russia citizen, I see it as my moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia. I will continue my assistance to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to withstand the onslaught of Putin’s Order,” he wrote on Facebook.

He initially floated Putin’s picture with a caption “”dead or alive” but Facebook blocked the post.

Meanwhile, the sanctions by the European Union, United States and Russia are getting more complicated and tougher as the Unkrainian crisis entered the 8th day.

Russia has banned the supply of rocket engines to the US.

“In a situation like this we can’t supply the United States with our world’s best rocket engines. Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks, I don’t know what,” Dmitry Rogozin, head of the state space agency Roscosmos, said on Thursday.