Ukraine Crisis: Nigerians Can Now Enter Hungary Without Visa But With Some Euros, Others – FG

The Government of Hungary has extended a hand of fellowship to Nigeria by waving aside the presentation of visa for all Nigerians in Ukraine seeking entrance into or passage through the country.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Gabriel Aduda disclosed this on Sunday via his Twitter page by tweeting a Public Travel Advisory, four days since the Russian military invade Ukraine sparking military conflict and a humanitarian crisis.

But the core requirements for admission into Hungary from Ukraine includes a valid Nigerian passport and Ukrainian resident permit.

The federal government also advised that interested persons should carry some Euro currencies along.

Other emergency guidelines are listed below:

“The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Budapest, Hungary wishes to inform Nigerian nationals arriving from Ukraine, that the Government of Hungary has enacted Decree 56/2022 (24.11), which permits third country nationals with valid Ukrainian resident permits to enter Hungary on a temporary basis, without a Schengen visa. As such, Nigerians arriving at the Hungary-Ukraine border can enter Hungary, either on transit to Nigeria, or to temporarily reside in the country.

“Consequently, arrangements are underway for the transportation of Nigerians nationals, to enable them stabilize. To that effect therefore, affected Nigerian nationals wishing to be admitted into Hungary are advised to have their travel documents (valid Nigerian passport and Ukrainian resident permit) with some money in Euros, and cooperate with the Hungarian border authorities.

“Affected Nigerian nationals are advised to send their names, phone numbers, email addresses and a copy of their passport biodata page to the Embassy’s consular email: [email protected], to enable the facilitation of the aforementioned arrangements. For information and guidance on consular assistance, please contact the following persons, who would be on ground to coordinate: I. Mr. Stanley OPARA (Consular Officer) – +36308202903 II. Mr. Ayotunde Adigun (Immigration Attache) – +36308639203

“Finally, further necessary updates will be regularly communicated through the official website of the Embassy (www.nigerianembassy.hu). Please disregard any information purportedly issued by the Embassy about entry into Hungary, that is not conveyed via Mission’s website.

“EMBASSY OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA BUDAPEST”