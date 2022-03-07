Ukraine Denies Recruiting Nigerians To Fight Putin’s Army But…

The Ukrainian Embassy in Nigeria has denied recruiting Nigerian volunteer fighters to face the Russian army which invaded its country over one week ago.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday.

Reports had filtered out that the Ukrainian Embassy requested for $1,000 (for air ticket and visa) from Nigerians who wished to fight Putin’s army.

But the Foreign Affairs ministry stated that the Embassy denied the reports but admitted that ” a number of Nigerians had approached the Embassy indicating their willingness to fight on the side of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintained that it will not allow a Nigerian to be admitted as mercenaries any where in the world.

How the government would discourage that was not made clear in the statement.

The statement partly reads:

“Furthermore, the Embassy clarified that the Ukrainian government is not admitting foreign volunteer fighters and as such dissociated itself from the claim that it is requesting $1000 from each Nigerian volunteer for air ticket and visa.

“As a responsible member of the international community and consistent with our obligations under international law, Nigeria discourages the use of mercenaries anywhere in the world and will not tolerate the recruitment , in Nigeria, of Nigerians as mercenaries to fight in Ukraine or any where else in the world.

“The federal government will continue to engage with the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and other relevant authorities to prevent this possibility.”