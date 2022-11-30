Ukraine Embassies Beef Up Security As Spain Office Hit By Letter Bomb

There was a letter bomb explosion at the Ukraine Embassy in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday.

The spokesperson for the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, disclosed this in a tweet, calling on the host country to investigate the development.

Nikolenko added that the Ukrainian government has now ordered all of its embassies across the world to beef up security.

“An explosive device hidden in an envelop detonated inside the embassy of Ukraine in Madrid. One staff member injured. FM @DmytroKuleba instructed to strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies. He also called on the Spanish authorities to urgently investigate this attack,” he tweeted.

The Spanish Interior Ministry corroborated the development saying an employee was injured while handling the letter.

The embassy’s employee has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The embassy has been surrounded by security agents, foreign media reports.

Spanish police said in a statement that a probe is being conducted to deduce the cause of the incident.

At the home front, Ukraine is battling with Russian soldiers who invaded the country in February 14, 2022.