Ukraine Parliament Recommends Antidote For Citizens After Seizure Of Nuclear Plant By Russian Soldiers

The Parliament of Ukraine on Friday recommended “iodine prevention” as a preventive measure following the seizure of its nuclear power plant by the Russian military.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the parliament issued the advice against radioactive attack on its citizens.

The advisory titled “Recommendations for iodine prevention in the event of a radiation accident” was uploaded on the parliament’s official website and written in Ukrainian language.

There was fire outbreak in some structures within the Nuclear plant as a result of the conflict between Ukrainian and Russian forces but the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mario Grossi, said there “had been no release of radioactive material”.

Grossi said for now, the nuclear power plant is still being operated by its regular staff.

“Ukrainian counterparts informed the IAEA that a projectile overnight had hit a training building in the vicinity of one of the plant’s reactor units, causing a localized fire that was later extinguished,” he said in a press statement on Friday.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has condemned the Russian government for the “reckless action” at the plant but Russia had accused Ukraine of a “monstrous provocation”.

The Ukrainian government has described the incident as a “terror” that could escalate beyond proportion.

“If, at any point, the cooling process of the nuclear fuel within Zaporizhzhya NPP power units is disturbed, this could cause radioactive damage across large territories and have irreparable consequences for Europe’s environment.

“In addition to the six power units at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, there is a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel on site. Any damage to this facility can lead to nuclear radiation release. A nuclear disaster of this scale may exceed all previous accidents at nuclear power plants,” the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted on Friday.