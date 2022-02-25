Ukraine President, Govt Officials Wear Military Uniforms In Solidarity With Fighting Soldiers, 50,000 Citizens Flee

By Wondrous Nnaemeka

The United Nations says the crisis in Ukraine due to Russian military aggression is devastating and has already forced about 50,000 citizens out of the country since it started on Thursday morning.

Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy and some government officials on Friday were seen wearing military uniforms saying they are also defending their country.

“We are all here. Our military is here. Citizens … are here. We are all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way,” he said in the video posted on social media as reported by Aljazeera.

On his official Twitter page, he said he was also banking on the assistance from the United States.

“Strengthening sanctions, concrete defense assistance and an anti-war coalition have just been discussed with President Joe Biden.Grateful to US for the strong support to Ukraine!,” he stated.

