Ukraine President Receives Standing Ovation From EU Countries, Describes Russia’s Attack As ‘Terrorist’ Invasion

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday received a standing ovation from representatives of 26 member countries of the European Union during the EU’s Parliament meeting held in Brussels, Belgium.

His country is currently at the centre of military conflict and humanitarian crisis which started off on Thursday following Russian military’s invasion.

At the meeting, the Parliament’s President, Roberta Metsola, praised Zelensky for his “bravery and conviction” in staying back and leading the fight against the Russian aggression which President Vladimir Putin has said is geared towards “denazifying” the country.

Zelensky, who wore a military attire said in a live broadcast to the EU parliament that Putin’s military operation in Ukraine is nothing but an “undisguised terror”, adding that justice should be served on such “terrorist” invasion.

He further urged EU to urgently make Ukraine its member.

Reacting to the development, Ursula von der Leyen, the EU Commission President accused Putin of attempting to break into the unity of the international community.

“He(Putin) has achieved exactly the opposite, we are more united than ever and we will stand up in this war.

“Today, a Union of almost half a billion people has mobilised for Ukraine. The people of Europe are demonstrating in front of Russian embassies all across our Union. Many of them opened their homes to Ukrainians – fleeing from Putin’s bombs,” she said.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, has reacted to the United States Nuclear arms circulation in Europe.

Speaking at a United Nations disarmament video conference in Geneva on Tuesday, he vowed that his country will continue to work against the establishment of US military weapons in European countries.

“It is unacceptable for Russia to have US nuclear weapons in Europe, it is time to bring them home. The West must not build military facilities in any countries of the former Soviet Union.

“It is unacceptable for us that a number of European countries continue to pursue US nuclear weapons, contrary to the basic provisions of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” he said.