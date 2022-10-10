Ukraine Reacts To Putin’s Claim It Carried Out Terrorist Act Against Russia

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Russian Government has described a fuel tank explosion on the longest bridge that connects it to the annexed Ukrainian territory of Crimea as an act of terror.

The Russian-appointed Head of Crimea,Sergey Aksenov, had confirmed the explosion on Saturday saying that it damaged parts of the bridge and pillars.

Tweeting on the explosion at the Crimean Bridge, Russian President Vladimar Putin accused the Ukrainian special services of ordering, concocting and carrying “out this terrorist attack.”

“There is no doubt we’re dealing with an act of terror, aimed at the destruction of Russia’s critical civilian infrastructure,” he said, implying that its ongoing war in Ukraine may not end soon.

Amid the development, the Ukrainian Government has vowed to reclaim all its territory seized by Russian forces.

On the affected bridge, the Ukraine Ministry or Foreign Affairs urged the world to know that Putin uses premeditated attacks around its territory as a pretext for continuing its war.

“No, Putin was not provoked to unleash missile terror by Crimea Bridge. Russia had been constantly hitting Ukraine with missiles before the bridge, too. Putin is desperate because of battlefield defeats and uses missile terror to try to change the pace of war in his favor, ” the ministry tweeted on Monday.