Ukraine Ready To Negotiate With Russia, Seeks China’s Assistance

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has announced that Ukraine is prepared to negotiate with Russia, but only if Russia demonstrates a willingness to engage in “good faith” talks.

“I am convinced that a just peace in Ukraine is in China’s strategic interests, and China’s role as a global force for peace is important.

“Russian aggression has destroyed peace and slowed down development, and each new day of war entails new violations of humanity and further erosion of justice.

“Therefore, it is necessary to end the war against Ukraine, restore peace and accelerate the restoration of our country,” he stated.

Kuleba’s statement comes as he visits China, seeking Beijing’s help in ending the ongoing conflict with Russia.

“Dmytro Kuleba reiterated Ukraine’s consistent position that it is ready to negotiate with the Russian side at a certain stage, when Russia is ready to negotiate in good faith, but stressed that currently there is no such readiness on the Russian side,” Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

However, Kuleba emphasized that current indications suggest Russia is not yet willing to negotiate sincerely, making meaningful talks challenging.

China has maintained a neutral stance in the conflict, unlike the United States and other Western nations, balancing its political and economic ties with Russia while encouraging a peaceful resolution.

The development follows recent international efforts to broker peace, including a summit in Switzerland. Despite these efforts, a lasting resolution remains elusive.

China’s foreign ministry had said Kuleba and Wang Yi held talks in the city of Guangzhou, with spokeswoman Mao Ning telling journalists they “exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis”.

“Although the conditions and timing are not yet mature, we support all efforts that contribute to peace and are willing to continue to play a constructive role for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks.

“China has always been firmly committed to promoting a political solution to the crisis,” she added.

Kuleba is the first senior Ukrainian official to visit China since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

His trip is scheduled to last until Friday.