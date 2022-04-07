Ukraine: Russia Says Suspension From UN Council Based On ‘Fabrications’

Russia has slammed “some countries” over its suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council by the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Russia was suspended on Thursday after majority votes affirmed that the country’s military operations in Ukraine has resulted in the loss of civilian lives.

The move which was influenced by the United States saw 93 countries cast votes in favour of Russia suspension while 24 others voted against.

53 countries abstained from voting.

The UNGA majority votes agreed that there is “grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, particularly at the reports of violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law by the Russian Federation, including gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights”.

Meanwhile, a Russian Diplomatic Office tweeted on Thursday that some countries who are against it are blind to the realities on ground (in Ukraine)

“The reaction of some countries to the tragic events in #Bucha is shocking.

” They did not bother with figuring out what had happened and just blamed the Russian military for everything.

“They totally ignored the inconsistencies indicating that the action was fabricated, ” it tweeted.