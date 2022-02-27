Ukraine War: Russia Squizzed As 6 European Countries Close Air Space

At least six European countries have closed their airspace to Russia following the country’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Russian airlines would not be able to fly through or land in those countries.

The Russian aggression has led many people to flee from Ukraine, and by Sunday a total of 368,000 have fled, according to a statement by the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Poland, Slovakia, Moldova, Hungary and Romania are the neighbouring countries receiving refugees from tensed Ukraine.

The air blockade by countries like the United Kingdom, Poland, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Germany, Romania and Slovenia, is in response to Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine which started on Thursday.

Russia has also retaliated the flight ban by placing a travel ban on the UK.

More countries supporting Ukraine have revealed they will similarly restrict Russia from their airspaces by Sunday evening or beginning from Monday.

The countries include Italy, Finland, Ireland, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, France and Netherlands.

Explaining his decision, Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said his country is “not for those who seek to brutally aggress”.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin seems undeterred by the ban as well as the sanctions imposed on his administration by the European Union and the United States.

On Sunday, he praised the country’s military for their special operation in Ukraine.

“Special gratitude to those heroically carrying out their military duty these days in the course of the special operation to provide assistance to the people’s republics of Donbas” he said in a national address.