UK’s Largest Cable Network Delists NTA International

Nigeria
By Tayo Olu
Nigerian-Television-Authority-NTA
Barely 24 hours after Nigeria’s broadcast regulator, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), suspended the operating licenses of Africa Independent Television and Raypower, reports have emerged that British largest digital satellite television, Sky Limited, has yanked off the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) from its network.

Checks on Sky’s website indicate that NTA had been delisted and barred from its network indefinitely. Also, NTA International which usually airs on channel 794 currently does not exist on the television network.

THE WHISTLER could not independently verify the reason behinds Sky’s delisting of NTA, but a message on the website the Comcast-owned network reads, “794: NTA International; currently temporarily removed from EPG (Electronic Programme Guide).”

Our reporter gathered from the website ‘tvchannellist.com’ which is owned by Sky Limited that TV Enterprises Ltd is the “owner or parent” company of NTA International.

Sky Limited is a British media and telecommunications conglomerate owned by Comcast and headquartered in London and which has operations in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, and Spain.

Nigeria’s NBC had shut down ATI and Raypower on Thursday after withdrawing the license of Daar Communications Plc, which owns the TV and radio stations.

