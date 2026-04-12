Ulberg Stuns Prochazka Despite Knee Injury As Trump Watches

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Carlos Ulberg shocked Jiri Prochazka in the first round to win the vacant light-heavyweight title at UFC 327 in Miami, Florida, despite injuring his knee.

New Zealand’s Ulberg stumbled multiple times during the opening five minutes after hurting his right knee following an awkward landing.

But as Prochazka stepped in to take advantage, with Ulberg struggling to put his weight on his right leg, the 35-year-old caught the Czech fighter with a stunning left hook to end the fight.

As he celebrated his first world title and 10th straight victory in the UFC, Ulberg discussed the extent of the injury.

“I blew out my knee, but I knew all I needed was that one shot and I ended up getting it,” said Ulberg.

“I knew Jiri would come forward and as soon as I landed my left hand, he’s gone. Now I’ve gotta sort this knee out.

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“It about getting those moments. He said he’d hunt me but you can’t hunt what you can’t kill.”

Former champion Prochazka, 33, closed his eyes in dejection after the contest, before revealing he dropped his guard after feeling “mercy” for Ulberg when he realised his knee was injured.

“It happened. I felt mercy. I felt sorry for him in that fight.” said Prochazka.

“This is one of the biggest lesson in my life. I still can’t understand. That fight was won. I had it. It was in my hand but I left him because I saw his injury.”

US President Donald Trump chose to attend the event, watching from octagon-side, at a time when Vice-President JD Vance was in Pakistan for what turned out to be unsuccessful peace talks with Iran.

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The UFC is set to host an event at the White House on 14 June to celebrate 250 years of American independence.

The fight was set up between second-ranked Prochazka and third-ranked Ulberg after former champion Alex Pereira vacated the title to move up to heavyweight.

With 31 finishes from 39 fights, Prochazka is regarded as one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC and went into the contest as the favourite.

Ulberg, meanwhile, who grew up in foster homes before transitioning to martial arts after a spell in rugby league, earned the opportunity after knocking out former title challenger Dominick Reyes in September.

Fan favourite Prochazka was serenaded by “let’s go Jiri” chants in the early stages, as Ulberg attacked with leg kicks.

But Ulberg was soon in difficulties with his knee following an awkward landing while falling backwards.

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Prochazka appeared to invite Ulberg to stand and trade blows, with the New Zealander ignoring the offer.

With Ulberg backing up against the cage, Prochazka stepped in while throwing punches but was caught by a flush counter left hook.

With fans at octagon-side on their feet in shock and excitement, Ulberg then pounced on the fallen Prochazka to reign down punches as the referee stopped the fight.

UFC president Dana White said in his post-fight news conference that the injury could be Ulberg’s anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), while commentator Daniel Cormier said Prochazka would have won had the fight gone past the first round.

“If he went to his corner, this fight would have been done. His knee is blown out, he can’t even stand,” said Cormier.

The UFC will be hoping Ulberg’s injury is not serious, with ACL tears usually taking more than nine months to heal fully following surgery.