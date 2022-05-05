Umahi Begs Buhari To Approve Takeover Of Ebonyi University Teaching Hospital By FG

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Thursday appealed to the Federal Government to take over the state government-owned King David University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Uburu.

Umahi made the appeal at Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state during the inauguration of the hospital by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of his two-day official visit to the state.

The governor said that the request became necessary because the scope of the hospital was beyond the management of any state.

“I had earlier pleaded with the president to approve the takeover and he said that we should go and celebrate and we have been celebrating since then.

“It is good that the president is inaugurating the edifice and I am tempted to call it a Federal Teaching Hospital,” he said.

He also said the hospital would go a long way in solving the medical tourism challenges of the country as it has the best facilities obtainable anywhere in the world.

“The hospital has a heart surgery department, the best Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI) machines, among other top class facilities,” he said.

Umahi thanked Buhari for his assistance towards the construction of the King David University of Medical Sciences which he described as a Centre of Excellence.

“The edifice is three years old and was constructed through direct labour.

“Whatever work done on the project was executed by our people and we are happy to witness its fruition,” he said.

He said that the twin flyover which passes through the university was built at the cost N2 billion and was 700 metres in length.

“The dualised road which also passes through the university connects Mpu in Enugu,” he said.

Buhari while inaugurating the projects commended the governor for ensuring they were of high quality.

“I am not an engineer of any discipline but I can see the quality with my eyes.

“I am highly impressed with this performance and the project appears durable,” Buhari said.