Umahi Orders Legal Action As Dispute With Tracy Ohiri Escalates

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The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has directed his legal team to proceed to court over the ongoing controversy involving Mrs Tracy Ohiri.

THE WHISTLER recalls that Ohiri had previously accused the minister of owing her and an attempt to sleep with her.

The two claims were met with stiff resistance by the minister who dragged her to the police, but the development set the social media on fire as many accused him of intimidation.

While the drama was on, Mrs Ohiri made a video where he denied all the allegations she levelled against the minister.

However, barely a week after the video, she recanted.

But Umahi has insisted that the matter must be resolved through due process following what he described as a failure to provide credible evidence.

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In a statement issued on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, the Minister addressed the growing public discourse surrounding claims and counterclaims linked to Ohiri and her lawyer, Barrister Marshall Abubakar.

The statement clarified that Abubakar acted in good faith and was motivated solely by a desire to assist Ohiri, describing his involvement as selfless and aimed at achieving an amicable resolution.

He further stressed that at no point did the lawyer discuss or negotiate any financial settlement on behalf of the Minister.

Umahi said some of his associates and well-meaning individuals independently approached Abubakar with intentions to support Ohiri.

According to the Minister, two clear conditions had been set for resolving the dispute: that the matter be decided in court or that Ohiri provide verifiable evidence, including all relevant communications, to substantiate her allegations.

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The statement noted that these conditions were not met, particularly the requirement for credible and verifiable evidence, prompting the decision to initiate legal proceedings.

Umahi also acknowledged that he had indicated to Abubakar that some associates were willing to contribute up to N1bn if Ohiri could produce complete evidence, including communication records from the period in question.

He maintained that such evidence has yet to be presented.

The Minister emphasised that Abubakar conducted himself with integrity throughout the process and neither requested nor received any money from Umahi.

Umahi expressed appreciation to Nigerians who have followed the matter closely, stating that there is increasing awareness about the need to critically examine claims presented in the public space.

He reaffirmed his commitment to his duties, stressing that the controversy would not distract from ongoing efforts to deliver critical road infrastructure projects nationwide.

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The Minister also reiterated the administration’s focus on service delivery, transparency, and national development.