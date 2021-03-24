Umahi Sacks Management Of State Education Board ‘For Having Dead Persons On Payroll’

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Gov Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has sacked the chairman of the state secondary education board, Mr Uche Anyim, and other members of the board for accommodating ‘dead persons, persons who have resigned and those that have secured employments in other places in the payroll’.

According to the secretary to the state government and coordinating commissioner, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, the sack was effected on Tuesday.

Dr Ugbala stated that, “The dissolution is a result of the fraudulent practices discovered in the administration and management of the board, where dead persons, persons who have resigned and those that have secured employments in other places are still in the payroll of the board and to the full knowledge of some members of the board.

“All heads of the department of the board have been redeployed to other ministries, departments and agencies. A committee has been set up to audit staff of the board and submit its report.”