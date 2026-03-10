Umahi Sets Up C’ttee To Oversee APC Convention Logistics

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, on Tuesday, inaugurated the Accommodation and Transportation Committee for the forthcoming national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled to hold in Abuja later this month.

THE WHISTLER reports that the party had fixed March 27–28, 2026, for the convention, which is expected to draw thousands of delegates, party leaders and special guests from across the country.

Inaugurating the committee at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Umahi, who co-chairs it alongside the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Yusuf Abba, urged the members to prepare early for the convention.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the committee, Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, who is also the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, said the committee’s composition reflects the importance the party attaches to the logistics of the convention.

Represented by Engr. Aderemi Oseni, Dangiwa noted that the committee consists of governors, ministers, senators and other senior party leaders.

According to him, the smooth organisation of the convention will depend largely on effective logistical arrangements, particularly accommodation and transportation for delegates and party officials.

He added that efficient logistics would enable the political processes of the convention to proceed seamlessly, warning that poor arrangements could disrupt even the most carefully planned events.

The committee, he explained, will coordinate hotel accommodation for party leadership, delegates and special guests, as well as arrange transportation for VIPs and other participants.