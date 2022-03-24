Umahi’s Sacking: INEC In Limbo, Defers Pronouncement Again As Court Processes Pour In

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is overwhelmed with court processes being served to it over the recent sacking of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, his deputy and 16 members of the state’s House of Assembly.

INEC, for the second time, deferred pronouncement on the status of the Ebonyi governorship and House of Assembly seats on Thursday.

According to INEC, more than 12 court processes have been served to the commission over the Federal High Court judgement, leaving its management in limbo on which of the conflicting judgements to follow.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said the electoral body decided to further suspend action on the matter after its meeting on Thursday.

Justice Ekwo had ordered Umahi, his deputy and the Ebonyi lawmakers to vacate their seats for defecting to the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party, against the constitutional provision that votes secured by candidates during elections belong to the party on whose platform they won such elections.

“It will be recalled that the Commission met on Thursday 17th March 2022 on the matter, decided to defer its deliberation on the Ebonyi cases and stepped down the listed Memorandum to enable its Legal Services and Clearance Committee to study the new processes served on it in the light of the previously served ones and advise the Commission comprehensively.

“Since then, the Commission has been served yet more Court Processes on the same matter, bringing the total to twelve. The Commission deliberated extensively on these cases and decided to further suspend action on the defection of the Governor and Deputy-Governor of Ebonyi State and sixteen members of the State House of Assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the light of the conflicting judgements and orders served on it from Courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

“The Commission also considers it prudent to stay action on the conflicting judgements and orders being aware of the pendency of Appeals and Motions for Stay of Execution of some of the judgements before various divisions of the Court of Appeal,” Okoye said in a statement issued after the meeting.

Meanwhile, at the meeting, INEC also deliberated and reached some decisions on the forthcoming Osun governorship election.

Okoye said, “The Commission would on Friday 25th March 2022 publish in its State and Local Government Offices in Osun State the list and personal particulars of the candidates that Political Parties propose to sponsor at the election. These must be aspirants who emerged from valid primaries in line with Section 29 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The Commission will publish the list and personal particulars of the candidates of 15 out of the 18 parties that conducted primaries. The nominations of the Action Alliance (AA); African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) will not be published for their failure to comply with the Commission’s Guidelines on Political Party Operations (2018) or the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). The AA did not submit a nomination jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the party while the ADC and APGA nominated candidates that do not meet the age requirements for the office of Deputy Governor as enshrined in the Constitution. The Commission has already communicated this position officially to the affected Political Parties,” he said.