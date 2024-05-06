Umuahia Keke Operators Protest Ticket System, Fuel Price

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Tricycle operators in Umuahia, Abia State, staged a protest on Monday against the N2,000 weekly ticketing system reportedly imposed by the State Ministry of Transport. They also decried the recent surge in petrol prices, claiming it makes their daily earnings negligible with a litre costing N750.

The protesters, carrying placards and tree branches, occupied the strategic Isi gate junction between 9:30 am and 11 am, blocking traffic from Umuwaya Road, Corporative, Warri Street, Item Street, and Ohafia Street. They also refused to ferry passengers heading towards the Ubakala axis.

Advertisement

Their demands included the immediate suspension of the weekly ticketing system and a return to the N350 daily payment, which they consider more manageable. Additionally, they called for an end to harassment by touts and requested the Abia government to allocate more designated passenger drop-off zones within Umuahia.

One protester, Ike Jerry, emphasized their strong support for Governor Otti during the 2023 elections and expressed hope that the Governor was unaware of the new ticketing system’s implementation.

“We believe the Governor is not aware of this new ticket arrangement. That is why we want him to intervene now and order these task force people to revert to the daily ticket arrangement,” he said.

Another rider, Chinonso Ogukwe, urged the government to permanently dismantle the touting system, which had previously been abolished.

Advertisement

A separate group of tricycle operators took their protest to the Abia State Government House, where they were addressed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Entertainment and Tourism matters, Martins Okechukwu Justice. He commended their peaceful conduct and assured them that their grievances would be conveyed to Governor Otti.