Umuahia North Mayor Leads Fitness Walk

In a bid to promote healthy living and community engagement, the Mayor of Umuahia North, Hon. Smart Iheoma led a fitness walk around the city on Saturday.

The event, organized in collaboration with Signature Bank and other private organizations, including Enviable Motors, drew a large crowd of enthusiastic participants.

“I am thrilled to see so many people coming out to support this initiative,, as leaders, we have a responsibility to promote healthy living and provide opportunities for our citizens to stay fit and healthy. I hope this becomes a regular event in our community,” Iheoma said.

The fitness walk, which began at the Umuahia North Local Government Area headquarters, was designed to promote awareness about the importance of physical activity and healthy lifestyle choices.

Participants, including students, workers, and senior citizens, walked together, chanting slogans and enjoying the morning sunshine.

“It feels great to be part of this event. It’s wonderful to see our leaders taking an interest in our health and wellbeing. I’m definitely coming back next time,” Eluwa Chimezie, a participant said.

Legislative Aid to the Mayor, Hon. Uzodimma Uko emphasized the importance of community involvement in promoting health and wellness.

“This event is just the beginning, “We plan to organize more activities that will engage our citizens and encourage them to adopt healthy habits.

“We appreciate the support of our partners, Signature Bank and Enviable Motors, for making this event a success,” Uko said.

Other participants echoed similar sentiments, praising the organizers for their efforts in promoting health and community engagement.

The fitness walk was part of a larger initiative by the Umuahia North Local Government to promote health and wellness in the community.

The event concluded with a call to action, encouraging residents to make physical activity a part of their daily routine.

Signature Bank, Enviable and other transport organizations that sponsored the event, expressed their commitment to supporting community development initiatives.

“We believe that healthy communities are the backbone of a thriving society,” Chinonso Maduka, a representative said.

“We’re proud to partner with the Umuahia North Local Government to promote health and wellness in our community,” he added.

The event ended with a sense of camaraderie and a renewed commitment to healthy living among the participants.