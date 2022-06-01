UN Agency Commends Buhari For Making Nigeria Leading Tourist Destination In Africa

The Secretary-General, World Tourism Organization, Zurab Pololikashvili, has praised the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for ensuring that Nigeria remains as one of the leading tourist destinations in Africa.

UNWTO is a United Nation agency responsible for promoting tourism for sustainable development.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the WTO SG, Pololikashvili, revealed that Buhari visited its global headquarters in Poeta Joan Maragall, 42 Madrid, Spain.

He lauded the president’s contribution to the tourist sector.

“Dear President of Nigeria, @MBuhari, welcome to @UNWTO.

“Nigeria is a leading destination in Africa thanks to high-level support like yours.

“UNWTO-Nigeria cooperation translates into jobs, sustainability and investment.

“We keep moving forward,” the SG said.

The commendation is coming ahead of its November event holding in Nigeria, tagged “Global conference on Linking Tourism, Culture and Creative Industries, Pathways to Recovery and Inclusive Development.”

Africa, according to the UN agency’s letter dated May 25, “is endowed with 70% of arable land and agriculture.”

It described that as one of the most important economic sectors in the continent.

Buhari is currently in Spain on a diplomatic visit.

The visit is geared towards signing of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding on extradition and transfer of convicted persons, mutual legal assistance, cultural matters, cooperation towards fighting crime and enhancing security, as well as issues affecting diplomatic staff.