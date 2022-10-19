UN Calls For Peace In India After Nigerians, Others Were Attacked

The United Nations in India has reminded the nation that as the founding fathers of the UN Charter, it should always follow the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi who embodied the message of peace, non-violence, and tolerance.

The UN call comes days after a fracas during a football match in India led to a clash between the citizens and other African students including Nigerians.

Following the development, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NidCOM, on October 17, tweeted that the Nigerian mission immediately took custody of 86 Nigerian students while inviting the representatives of the Indian government over the matter.

NiDCOM stated that its mission got the commitment of the Indian government to ensure the safety of the affected students who later returned to campus on Sunday.

Although the UN made no reference to the unsavory incident, its Secretary General, Antonio Guterres expressed optimism that India will preserve the ideals of Gandhi.

“Let us work together for the next 75 years to create a more peaceful, just, sustainable, and inclusive world for all. And I trust that India will give a fundamental contribution for that to be possible,” Guterres said on Wednesday.