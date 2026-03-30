UN Chief Calls African, Caribbean States To Rebuild Multilateralism Trust

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UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) states to rebuild trust in multilateralism, describing the bloc as a potential engine of progress capable of transforming the world.

Guterres made the remarks during the 11th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) in Equatorial Guinea.

He urged member states to increase investment in sustainable development and climate resilience.

“I thank you for your strong partnership with the United Nations. I count on you to keep raising your voices. And you can count on me to keep fighting for you. Let’s work together to share solutions, strengthen resilience, and deliver for the most vulnerable. Let us build a world where peace, equality and dignity become a reality for all,” Guterres said.

The UN chief also congratulated the OACPS on its golden jubilee, highlighting that the group represents 1.5 billion people across multiple time zones. He said their partnership is “needed more than ever.”

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“Around the world, we see conflicts raging – with profound impacts on the global economy, inequalities widening, technology roaring ahead unchecked, and the climate crisis wreaking havoc.

In spite of all the challenges, your countries are forging innovative solutions, including on climate action and sustainable development. We know you can do far more if given a fair chance,” Guterres added.

He stressed that member states must deliver on the Sevilla Commitment, including reducing the cost of capital, unlocking investment, easing debt burdens, and reforming the international financial architecture to better serve developing countries.

“It is why the Pact for the Future has approved key strategies and measures to better support your aspirations. It is why the world must do far more to confront climate injustice.

African countries and small island developing states did not create this crisis, yet you are paying first and worst. The biggest emitters are failing to keep global temperature rise above the 1.5-degree limit. They must lead the way to drastically reduce emissions. Support the acceleration of a just, orderly and equitable transition away from fossil fuels,” he said.

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Guterres also urged the organisation to make good on promises for adaptation, and support for loss and damage to those on the front lines throughout Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific.

He commended their agenda, which focused on advancing partnerships for climate resilience, securing affordable resources to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, and strengthening South-South cooperation and regional solidarity to drive transformation.