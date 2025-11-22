UN Demands Rescue Of 328 Schoolchildren Kidnapped In Niger, Kebbi

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United Nations has condemned the abduction of hundreds of students and teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Niger State, calling for their immediate and safe return.

In a statement on Friday, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric described the mass kidnapping as “heartbreaking,” stressing that schools must remain safe spaces for learning and development.

The latest attack comes just days after a similar incident in Kebbi State.

According to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), 303 pupils and 12 teachers were taken by armed men who stormed the school in Papiri community, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

“We have witnessed yet another abduction of pupils in Niger State, just days after the kidnapping of school children in Kebbi,” Dujarric said.

Earlier on Monday, gunmen invaded Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, where at least 25 students were abducted and a teacher was killed during the assault.

Dujarric said the UN stands with UNICEF and the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall, in expressing solidarity with the affected families and communities.

“Every effort must now focus on ensuring the children’s safe and immediate return,” he said.

He further emphasised that the recurring attacks highlight an urgent need to implement the Safe Schools Declaration, which provides measures to protect educational institutions and secure uninterrupted learning in conflict-prone environments.

Meanwhile, following the latest abduction, the Federal Government has announced the closure of 41 Federal Unity Colleges nationwide.

In a circular issued on Friday, the Federal Ministry of Education said the decision was aimed at preventing further security breaches amid rising school-targeted violence.