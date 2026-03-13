UN Experts Condemn U.S., Israeli Military Attack On Iran, Lebanon

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Twelve independent United Nations human rights experts have condemned ongoing military assaults on Iran and Lebanon by the United States and Israel as “flagrant violations of international law.”

“The conflict risks engulfing the wider region in catastrophic armed violence and threatens to set yet another precedent of total impunity for some of the world’s strongest military powers,” the experts said.

They stressed that the unprovoked attack by the United States and Israel on Iran, carried out while negotiations were still ongoing and with the implicit or explicit endorsement of numerous States, is entirely illegal under international law and constitutes an act of aggression. “U.S. and Israel should stop waging and expanding wars, and considering themselves as above international legality,” the experts added.

The statement also condemned U.S. demands for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and regime change, warning that such measures could lead to prolonged war and enormous human suffering.

“No violations of human rights in Iran or elsewhere provide any legal or moral justification for an unwarranted interference with the sovereignty of a UN Member State and an illegal attack,” the experts said.

They called for independent investigation of attacks that could constitute grave violations of international humanitarian law, citing the targeting of a girls’ school in Iran, in which at least 180 girls were killed, strikes on oil refineries causing acid rain, and attacks on a desalination plant.

While acknowledging Iran’s right to self defense, the experts emphasized that retaliatory strikes against civilian targets, including residential towers and desalination infrastructure in neighboring Gulf countries, also violate international humanitarian law and must cease immediately.

Regarding Lebanon, the experts condemned Israel’s escalation of hostilities, stating: “The orders issued to the inhabitants of South Lebanon and southern Beirut to leave their homes are blatantly illegal. Combined with heavy and indiscriminate bombardment, these orders have resulted in the forced displacement of at least 700,000 people, which would constitute yet another war crime.”

The experts deplored the failure of the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities for international peace and security, warning: “This dereliction is irreversibly pushing the world towards a precipice.”

They urged an immediate ceasefire and called for an international peace conference to address the future of the region.