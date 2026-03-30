UN Peacekeeper Killed, Another Injured In Southern Lebanon Attack

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A United Nations peacekeeper has been killed and another seriously injured following an explosion at a patrol position in southern Lebanon, the UN confirmed.

The peacekeeper, identified as a member of the Indonesian contingent serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), died after a projectile struck near Adchit Al Qusayr, a town in the country’s south. A second peacekeeper sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

UNIFIL said it is yet to determine the origin of the projectile and has launched an investigation into the incident.

Reacting, UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the attack and called for accountability, stressing that no life should be lost in the service of peace.

“This is one of a number of incidents that have jeopardised the safety and security of peacekeepers, including over the past 48 hours,” UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

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The development comes amid heightened tensions between Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Guterres warned that attacks on peacekeepers constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes.

He also referenced UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and remains central to maintaining relative stability in the region.

The UN chief extended condolences to the family of the deceased peacekeeper and to the government of Indonesia, while wishing the injured officer a swift recovery.

He further urged all parties involved in the conflict to exercise restraint and fully comply with international obligations, including ensuring the protection of UN personnel and property.

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Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported additional casualties among medical workers in the area. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus disclosed that a paramedic was killed in a strike on an ambulance in Bint Jbeil, where a medical warehouse was also destroyed.

According to the WHO, at least 51 Lebanese health workers have been killed since March 2, underscoring growing concerns over the safety of humanitarian personnel.

The UN has renewed its call for immediate de-escalation to prevent further loss of life and protect civilians and aid workers in the conflict zone.