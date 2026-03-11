UN Security Council Condemns Iran’s Attacks On Gulf States

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

… China, Russia Abstain From Voting

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution condemning Iran’s missile and drone attacks on several Gulf states and Jordan, describing them as violations of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security.

The resolution, drafted by Bahrain on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, and co-sponsored by a record 135 member states, was adopted with 13 votes in favor, while Russia and China abstained.

The council reaffirmed its support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of GCC member states and Jordan.

It condemned the attacks, calling them a breach of international law and a threat to regional and global security.

The resolution also criticized strikes on civilian infrastructure, noting that the attacks caused casualties and significant damage, and called on Iran to immediately halt all attacks and threats against neighbouring states.

Bahrain’s ambassador to the UN, Jamal Fares Alrowaiei, expressed gratitude on behalf of the GCC states, emphasizing the Gulf region’s strategic importance for global trade and energy security.

The UAE’s diplomatic adviser, Anwar Gargash, said the adoption of the resolution reflected a clear international stance that rejects these attacks and increases Iran’s isolation, and reaffirmed that respect for state sovereignty and international law remains the foundation for regional stability.

Russia’s ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, explained his country’s abstention, saying the text was extremely unbalanced and failed to condemn attacks on Iran, while a Russian-drafted alternative resolution calling for a general cessation of hostilities was not adopted. China also abstained, citing concerns that the resolution did not reflect the full context of the conflict.

The Gulf Cooperation Council is a regional political and economic alliance comprising Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. The bloc has increasingly coordinated security responses amid heightened regional tensions.

The vote comes amid escalating tensions following Iranian attacks on Gulf states and Jordan.

The resolution does not impose new sanctions or authorize enforcement measures but carries significant political weight due to its broad co-sponsorship and unanimous support from most council members.