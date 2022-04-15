UN Slams UK Govt’s Plan To Relocate Refugees To Rwanda

The United Nations Refugee Agency has condemned the recent announcement by the Government of the United Kingdom to relocate asylum seekers in the country to Rwanda.

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, had on Thursday said that based on its bilateral relationship with Rwanda, all illegal migrants will be airlifted to Rwanda.

“Those entering the UK illegally, as well as those who have arrived illegally from 1 January, will now be relocated to Rwanda,” he said adding that the UK will ensure “safe and legal routes” for those affected while making funds available for them upon arrival.

Reacting, UN Refugee Agency Director General, Filippo Grandi, accused the UK of avoiding its international obligations as a financial power house.

“The UK will send some asylum seekers to Rwanda, where their claims will be processed, shifting its responsibilities to another country and undermining the practice of asylum globally.

“The same practice which has saved thousands of refugees, from Ukraine and many other places,” he tweeted on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vincent Biruta, welcomed the UK announcement, describing it as a partnership that will create a platform for hosting those fleeing conflict.

“It will ensure that migrants are protected and offered opportunities to live and work in Rwanda, alongside Rwandans, if they choose to settle here.

“There is a global responsibility to prioritise the safety and well-being of migrants, and Rwanda welcomes this Partnership with the United Kingdom to host asylum seekers and migrants, and offer them legal pathways to residence,” he said.