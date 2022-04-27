‘Unacceptable’- EU Cries As Russia Cuts Energy Supply To European Countries

The European Commission President Von der Leyen on Wednesday reacted to the announcement by Russia linked Gazprom on the shutting down of gas deliveries to certain EU Member States beginning with Poland and Bulgaria, saying the action was unacceptable.

The Russian energy giant Gazprom made the announcement amid the bilateral visit of the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and his aides on the war in Ukraine.

The company accused the two countries of refusing to buy its gas in rubles (the basic monetary unit of Russia), but the decision was apparently a retaliation of the sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and its allies in Europe.

Euronews reports that “European gas prices have spiked by as much as 24% as a result.”

Leyen assured Putin on Wednesday that the EU will work out alternative ways of sustaining EU countries energy wise.

Leyen however admitted that the Russia “new challenge” will have strong impact on the continent.

She said in a statement : “The announcement by Gazprom that it is unilaterally stopping delivery of gas to customers in Europe is yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail.

“ This is unjustified and unacceptable. And it shows once again the unreliability of Russia as a gas supplier.

“We are prepared for this scenario. We are in close contact with all Member States. We have been working to ensure alternative deliveries and the best possible storage levels across the EU.”