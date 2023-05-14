Unbundle Ministry Of Information And Culture, NANTAP Tells Tinubu 

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Association of Nigeria Theatre Practitioners (NANTAP) wants the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to unbundle the Ministry of Information and Culture upon assumption of office.

NANTAP’s national president, Israel Eboh, who made the call in a press release, said unbundling the ministry will ensure that the tourism and culture sectors get proper attention.

The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had collapsed the Ministry of Information and Culture as one, and headed by Lai Mohammed.

But Eboh said to ensure the creative industry adequately contributes its quota to Nigeria’s economy, the tourism and culture sectors must not be merged with the ministry of information.

“It is our sincere plea that now more than ever is the time to walk the talk by taking definite steps and actions that will develop and grow the industry to the standards that makes it a global competitor.

“We, therefore, appeal to you as president-elect to include in your administration`s economic agenda, the establishment of a stand-alone ministry of culture and tourism as a priority.

“This has the potential to take Nigeria out of the economic woods,” he said.

Eboh also urged the president-elect to seek out men and women with the technical abilities and know-how of creative administration and economy to drive the entire process.

“The creative ability and will to excel of the average Nigerian has never been in doubt, what has always been lacking is the will on the part of government to harness this energy for national benefit.

“We believe you are rightly placed to right this negative trend and provide every Nigerian youth, a platform that guarantees them some measure of economic hope and freedom.

“History beckons on you to write your name in gold as the leader who gave Nigeria a truly creative industry and provided the catalyst needed to drive a new, and alternative source of revenue for a viable and sustainable economic growth,” he said.

Eboh noted that the president-elect would be taking up a daunting assignment, considering current national challenges of economic downturn, unemployment, insecurity, political and religious intolerance.

According to him, overcoming these challenges would require a bold and innovative leader who can develop and grow alternative industries and sectors that will develop the economy and create employment.

“One of such industries is the creative industry, the industry has grown in leaps and bounds in the last decade and has become a key contributor to the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product, creating employment and taking many Nigerians from the poverty ladder.

“Statistics show that in 2020, the creative industry accounted for over N730 billion of Nigeria’s GDP, provided 2.4 million jobs, with a projection to gross over $15 billion and create additional 2.9 million jobs by 2025,” he said.