‘Under Siege’ Benue Hosts PDP Governors

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Amidst heightened tension in Benue, governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have converged on the North Central state for an emergency meeting on Friday.

The agenda of the meeting has yet to be ascertained as at press time, but the meeting came on the heels of reports that unknown gunmen had killed 11 soldiers on routine operation in the state.

Trouble started on Monday/Tuesday when suspected bandits reportedly abducted and killed two soldiers among troops deployed to the Bando area of Konshisha council area to calm renewed tension between the Bonda and Ukpute Ainu people who were said to be feuding over land.

The killing of the soldiers reportedly prompted reinforcement of hundreds of soldiers to Bando, who were said to have killed at least 12 people and destroyed several houses during invasion of the community.

In the wake of the soldiers’ invasion, unknown gunmen reportedly killed 10 soldiers and an officer deployed to the state.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, who confirmed the attack on Friday, said: “Nigerian Army troops operating in Benue State came under attack while on routine operational task.”

Residents who confided their fears to THE WHISTLER said the situation was reminiscent of the alleged massacre of hundreds of civilians by Nigerian soldiers in several Benue villages between October 20 and 22 in 2001.

The soldiers were said have carried out a revenge attack for the killing of 19 soldiers whose mutilated bodies were found near some Tiv communities on October 12, 2001.

Meanwhile, the PDP governors’ meeting may not be unconnected to the worsening insecurity and rising tension in the state.

Last month, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State had escaped assassination by suspected armed herdsmen during a visit to his farm in the state.

Among PDP governors at the meeting were Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Darius Ishaku (Taraba).

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State, PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, had also arrived in the state for the meeting.