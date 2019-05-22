Sponsored

Unemployment: Frustrated Nigerian Burns His BSc, NYSC Certificates

Nigeria
By Esther Emmanuel
Korede-Burns-BSc-NYSC-Certificates

A Nigerian man simply identified as Korede has burnt his Bachelor of Science, BSc and National Youth Service Corps, NYSC certificates.

In a video posted on Instagram, the young man was seen setting his BSc and NYSC certificates ablaze after being unable to get a Job five years after graduation. 

According to him, he graduated 5 years ago from the Ladoke Akintola University at the age of 23 and is yet to secure a job.

He added that he got admission to further his education in a Canadian University but was unable to go because he was not financially stable.

