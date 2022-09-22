95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Although Nigeria marked the 60th anniversary of its independence two years ago, the Presidency has erroneously tagged an ongoing event meant to showcase the country’s economic potential to the world as ‘Nigeria at 60 Closing Ceremony’.

The Presidency goofed by mislabeling the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum (NIEPF) taking place on Thursday on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) in New York City, United States.

The event was streamed live on the official YouTube account of the Presidency but instead of labeling the event as the “Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum”, the event was labelled as “Nigeria at 60 Closing Ceremony”.

The YouTube account is managed by the Presidency Office of Digital Engagement (PODE) which is the in-house digital agency that handles all social media engagements of the Aso Villa.

The department which is headed by Tolu Ogunlesi, President Muhammadu Buhari’s special assistant on digital and new media, also assists senior government officials in engaging with their online audiences.

The Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum is a global economic investment platform hosted annually by the Nigerian Government at the UNGA.

The Federal Government uses the platform to draw the presence of world leaders in politics, economy, media as well as civil society organisations, and the international media to focus on the country’s economic potential.

At this year’s event, President Buhari will deliver a keynote address and host a session with fellow presidents and heads of delegations on issues affecting the African continent