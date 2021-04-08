UNHCR Launches Refugee, Zakat Fund For Nigerian IDPs

34 SHARES Share Tweet

In Abuja, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Thursday launched a “Refugee and Zakat Fund” for refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Nigeria.

The fund is geared toward assisting internally displaced families across Nigeria.

According to the UNHCR Representative to Nigeria, Ms. Chansa Kapaya, the fund became imperative due to the sufferings IDPs are passing through due to insecurity.

“We are witnessing a growing level of internal displacement within Nigeria. While the relentless violence by the non-state armed group in north east Nigeria continues to cause mass suffering and displacement in the region, we are also concerned about the critically evolving situation in north west Nigeria, where violence and banditry is aggravating communities, forcing families to flee their homes,” Kapaya said.

Zakat is an Islamic concept which encourages Muslims to donate a portion of their wealth annually to charitable causes.

The UNHCR said the fund explores, “the willingness and generosity of Nigerians to support the most vulnerable internally displaced families in the country.”

Based on UNHRC findings, there are 2.9 million internally displaced women, men and children in Nigeria, as of March 2021.