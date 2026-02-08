Uniabuja Council Elevates 21 Academics To Professorial Cadre

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, now known as Yakubu Gowon University, has approved the promotion of 21 members of its academic staff to the professorial cadre.

Under the leadership of the council chairman, Senator Dr Olanrewaju Tejuoso, 16 scholars were elevated to the rank of professor, while five others attained the position of associate professor in different disciplines.

The decision was ratified during the council’s 81st extraordinary meeting held on February 5 and 6, 2026, after the consideration of favourable external assessment reports on the candidates’ academic publications.

Those promoted span a broad range of specialisations, including clinical pharmacology, science education (physics), electrical engineering, endocrinology, Islamic studies, nephrology, clinical anatomy, dermatology, guidance and counselling, English language education, educational administration and planning, taxation law, geography and environmental management, public administration and e-governance, political science and international relations, as well as philosophy.

The university said the promotions take effect on different dates between 2020 and 2025.

Reacting, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi, said the elevation reflects the beneficiaries’ commitment to scholarship, research, and academic excellence.

“After many years of rigorous academic work and favourable external assessment, these promotions are well deserved. I congratulate the beneficiaries and encourage them to continue making meaningful contributions to the growth of the university,” he said.

Fawehinmi added that the institution would continue to strengthen its internal mechanisms to ensure the timely processing of external reviews and the recognition of deserving staff in line with laid-down guidelines.

He expressed optimism that the newly promoted academics would provide stronger scholarly output and leadership while upholding standards in teaching, research, and community service.