UniAbuja Expels 28 Students

The Senate of the University of Abuja has approved the expulsion of 28 students over various disciplinary offences, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to upholding academic integrity and campus safety.

The decision was reached at the 191st Regular Meeting of the Senate held on Thursday, January 28, 2026, at the university’s main campus, following the consideration of a report and recommendations submitted by the Student Disciplinary Committee.

According to the university authorities, the affected students were found culpable of offences ranging from threat to life and assault to examination malpractice, conspiracy, burglary, and theft. Other infractions include involvement in cult-related activities, possession and use of hard drugs, and falsification of ‘O’ Level results uploaded on the university portal for admission.

The Senate also approved the withdrawal of certificates belonging to 15 former students who reportedly failed to honour repeated invitations by the disciplinary committee.

In addition, nine students were exonerated after investigations found them not guilty of the allegations levelled against them. Thirty-three other students received warnings for various infractions, including conspiracy, hostel racketeering, and fighting.

Speaking on the development, the Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of Senate, Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi, reiterated the university’s resolve to maintain a safe and conducive learning environment.

He stated that the institution would continue to enforce its rules and regulations without compromise, stressing that academic integrity remains sacrosanct.

“Our goal is not only to enforce discipline but also to guide our students towards responsible citizenship and academic excellence,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

He further commended the Student Disciplinary Committee for what he described as its thorough and diligent handling of the cases, adding that the university would strengthen student engagement, counselling, and orientation programmes to promote responsible conduct and prevent future infractions.