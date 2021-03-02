UNIABUJA Gets New Deputy Vice Chancellors

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Two Professors at the University of Abuja namely; Clement Barikuma Innocent Alawa and Abubakar Sadeeque Abba, have been appointed as Deputy Vice-Chancellors Academic and Administration, respectively.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to our correspondent by the university’s Head of Information and University Relations, Habib Yakoob.

Yakoob said the appointments, which would be for a period of two years, were endorsed by the governing council of the university on Monday.

“The Governing Council of University of Abuja has approved the appointment of Professor Clement Barikuma Innocent Alawa and Professor Abubakar Sadeeque Abba as Deputy Vice-Chancellors Academic and Administration, respectively.

“The Council’s approval followed the endorsement of the Vice-Chancellor’s request to Senate for the re-appointment of Professor C.B.I. Alawa for a further period of two years after a successful two years in the first instance.

“Professor Sadeeque Abba was elected by the Senate at its 67th Extra Ordinary meeting held on Wednesday 24th February 2021,” he stated.

Alawa is said to be a professor of Animal Production.