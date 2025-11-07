UniAbuja Gets New VC

178 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The University’s eleventh Governing Council has appointed Prof. Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi as the new Vice-Chancellor, effective February 10, 2026.

The announcement which was posted on the institution’s Facebook Page, was made during the 80th Extraordinary Meeting of Council on November 7, 2025.

The institution noted that Fawehinmi, who is currently Vice-Chancellor of Nigerian British University, Abia State, will serve a non-renewable five-year term.

Fawehinmi is a Professor of Clinical Anatomy and Biomedical Anthropology with extensive experience in academic administration.

The Council also approved the extension of Prof. Mathew Adamu’s tenure as Acting Vice-Chancellor until February 10, 2026.

Adamu was appointed by the Federal Government on August 11, 2025.

Fawehinmi has held various leadership positions, including Head of Department of Anatomy, Associate Dean, Dean of Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) at the University of Port Harcourt.

He has published over 100 articles and supervised numerous projects and theses.

He has received several awards and is a Fellow of the Royal Anthropological Institute of Great Britain and Ireland and the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria.

“ He is married to Dr. Hadeezat O. Fawehinmi a lecturer with the UniPort and they have five children,” the school noted.