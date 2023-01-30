UNIABUJA To Change Accommodation Protocol Following Viral Video Of Student Burning Hostel Room

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The University of Abuja has addressed a viral video of a student, identified as Miranda, who was captured threatening other students with a knife after reportedly setting fire to her room.

Miranda was seen in the video, which was shared by an Instagram handle, Abuja Fact, screaming and behaving abnormally after setting her mattress on fire, causing pandemonium.

Reacting to the situation, the Dean Of Student Affairs, Umar Kari, revealed that Miranda’s behaviour was caused by a mental illness and that she has been admitted to the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, Abuja.

Kari spoke to THE WHISTLER on Monday in a phone interview, admitting that the school may not have done due diligence by properly vetting the health status of students, but the recent incident will cause the required change.

He said, “She has been taken to the Gwagwalada specialist hospital, and yes, it is a mental health problem that is the cause of the problem.

“You know, a mad person can do anything and It is just unfortunate that she is a victim of a mental health issue. So, that was just what happened.

“We have to be careful next time and look out, as we give accommodation. We have to look out for people who have these issues, and ensure they do not mix up with normal people.

“Next time, we will make sure only stable students are given hostel accommodation,” he said.

Kari further revealed that the school is keen on ensuring the safety of students while giving assurance that such an incident would never repeat itself.

When asked what the fate of the student would be he said, “Her health is paramount”.

THE WHISTLER contacted some of Miranda’s friends who expressed shock over Miranda’s condition.

“Miranda Is always happy, but I am surprised to see her in that video, the Miranda I know cannot hurt a fly,” said one of her friends who asked to remain anonymous.