UniAbuja Urges Public To Help Locate Missing Undergraduate

The management of the University of Abuja has urged the public to help locate a missing student, Sadiya Usman, a 100-level student of the Department of Accounting.

According to a statement signed by the Acting Director, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob on Thursday, Sadiya Usman, with matriculation number 25/207ACC/1513, was reported missing after she left her residence at Kontagora Estate, Gwagwalada, Abuja, at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday 18 February 2026.

The statement further stated that she was on her way to the University’s Main Campus to write her CBT examination (GST 111) and has not been seen since.

According to a report submitted by her guardian, all efforts to reach her have been unsuccessful, as her phone line remains unreachable and her whereabouts are currently unknown.

“The University has activated internal safety protocols and is working closely with relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to locate the student promptly and safely.

“Members of the public who may have seen Sadiya Usman or have any information regarding her whereabouts are strongly urged to contact the nearest police station or report to the Directorate of Safety of the University,” the statement said.

It urged the public with information of her whereabouts to call, 08038739945 (Dr Mohammed M. Yelwa) or 09036836734 (University of Abuja).

“The University community is deeply concerned about her safety and appeals for timely information that could assist in her safe return.

“The University remains committed to the welfare and security of all its students and will continue to provide updates as they become available.,” the statement said.